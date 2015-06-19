Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ken Lawrence
kenner_be
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
selective focus photography of baked bread on wicker basket
Bread Basket
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GF1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
cafe
bakery
breakfast
bread
brown
brunch
butter
snack
toast
basket
depth of field
table food
slice
bread basket
bread and butter
slice of bread
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20