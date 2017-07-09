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Tetsuya Tomomatsu
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selective focus photography if silver iMac, Apple wireless keyboard, Magic Mouse, and black Amazon Echo Dot 2nd generation at table
office table
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 9, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
desktop
office
technology
work
apple
study
writing
grey
table
desk
keyboard
home office
internet
mouse
computer keyboard
imac
device
work space
setup
macintosh
Historical images
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