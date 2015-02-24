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Albert Melu
calbertmelu
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selective focus photograph of green leafed plant
Green leaf rosettes
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
background
green
plant
garden
growth
leaves
leaf
macro
herb
thyme
botany
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