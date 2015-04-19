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Valérie Ungerer
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selective focus photo of yellow petaled flower
Yellow blossom on branches
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
spring
summer
trees
yellow
blossom
blur
bokeh
branch
bloom
branches
season
blooms
plant
flora
birch
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