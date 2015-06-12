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Peter Miranda
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selective focus photo of woman wearing blue dress standing on grass field
Countryside Walks
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 12, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
people
summer
profile
female
grass
field
dress
lady
golden hour
grass field
hay
summer heat
wild life
blue dress
summer light
human
plant
soil
flora
Historical images
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