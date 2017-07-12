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Hannah Busing
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Girls vs. Stereotypes
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selective focus photo of woman sitting on the grass
Girl sitting in a field
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
people
green
school
grass
beautiful
field
smile
hair
brown
fun
wheat
teen
laughing
joyful
tan
highschool
high
teenage
Historical images
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