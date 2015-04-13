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Eli DeFaria
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selective focus photo of woman lying on ground smiling
Woman lying on concrete
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
people
human
face
female
grey
happy
eyes
smile
lifestyle
lady
happiness
selfie
smiling
looking
looking away
lay
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