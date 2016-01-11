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Eamonn Maguire
eamonn
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selective focus photo of white and black penguin standing on stone
Penguin by the rocks
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 11, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
sea
black
bird
white
grey
penguin
rock
rocks
blur
bokeh
antarctica
cold
terrain
artic
seabird
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