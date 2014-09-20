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Carmine De Fazio
carminu
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selective focus photo of water drew on wire
A cord of water droplets
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 20, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
green
calm
brown
water drop
bokeh
line
macro
branch
drop
wire
dew
drops
twig
drops of water
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