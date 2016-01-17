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mariashanina
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selective focus photo of red fruits
Winter sunset. Red berries.
A map marker
Vuoksi River
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 17, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
earth
snow
plant
fruit
brown
outdoors
cold
close up
berries
frost
frozen
stem
branches
berry
cluster
shrub
twigs
twig
frozen fruit
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