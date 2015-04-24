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Karl Fredrickson
kfred
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selective focus photo of pink flowers in bloom
Pink tree branch
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 24, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
pink
blossom
blur
bokeh
branch
bloom
tiny
delicate
flowering tree
plant
cherry blossom
flora
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