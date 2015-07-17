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selective focus photo of person's hand with gold-colored ring in it
Hiding face behind hands
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
hands
hand
ring
tattoo
stop
cover
finger
rings
hidden
hide
tatoo
depth of field
people
blog
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