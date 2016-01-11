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Wesley Pribadi
wesleypribadi
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selective focus photo of green and blue bird
Blue and Green Bird
A map marker
Jurong Bird Park, Singapore
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Published on
January 11, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-FZ1000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
animal
blue
bird
green
singapore
focus
pigeon
bokeh
feather
close up
fresh
beak
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