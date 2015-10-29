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Timothée Mägli
timothee
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selective focus photo of gray vehicle door handle
vintage car handle
A map marker
Ligerz, Schweiz
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
car wallpaper
car
red
grey
window
door
car background
wallpapers
leather
lock
close up
chrome
classic
handle
oldschool
schweiz
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