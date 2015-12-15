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Yoori Koo
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selective focus photo of food on top of white surface
DIY Christmas Chocolates
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
food
white
chocolate
dessert
gift
brown
food photography
candy
sweets
nuts
sweet
festive
cocoa
food presentation
delicious
crumbs
holiday
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