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Daria Nepriakhina 🇺🇦
epicantus
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selective focus photo of brown snail on brown soil
Snails crawling ground
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Published on
January 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-PL1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
house
animal
green
earth
sand
focus
insect
ground
macro
snail
bug
small
slow
straw
crawl
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