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simon schiller
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selective focus photo of blue dragonfly on green grass
Blue dragonfly in macro
A map marker
Plesching, Austria
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 9, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
blue
green
plant
lake
plants
leaf
blur
bokeh
insect
dragonfly
macro
foliage
leave
leafs
closeup
nikon
austria
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