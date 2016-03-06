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Katherine Chase
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selective focus photo of 2-tiered cupcakes
Stacks of Cupcakes
A map marker
Maine, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 6, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
wedding
party
gold
bakery
dessert
brown
candy
silver
cupcake
shelf
cupcakes
muffin
muffins
special
yummy
united states
maine
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