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selective focus phot of artificial human skull
Transparent skull model
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 26, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
human
brain
medical
learning
body
science
brown
museum
skull
teaching
lab
skeleton
blur
bokeh
clean
sculpture
anatomy
head
display
indoors
Creative Commons images
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