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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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selective focus of yellow and red maple leaf
Autumn leaf in the wind
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GX7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
autumn
fall
orange
leaf
blur
bokeh
maple leaf
branch
foliage
maple
seasonal
single leaf
fall color
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