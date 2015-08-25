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Ioann-Mark Kuznietsov
mrrrk_smith
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selective focus of woman holding her head at daytime
Woman looking into distance
A map marker
Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine
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Published on
August 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 400D DIGITAL
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
green
face
female
sad
trees
grey
student
future
hair
alone
journey
blur
bokeh
decision
isolation
long hair
looking
watching
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