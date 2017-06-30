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Siming Ye
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selective focus of sunflower
Yellow and green and blue
A map marker
Beijing, China
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 30, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
plant
sunflower
yellow
brown
sun flower
sunflowe
china
blossom
beijing
flora
pollen
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