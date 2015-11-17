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Christine Makhlouf
christinem
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selective focus of snow coated pine tree
Snow covered tree in Amman
A map marker
Amman, Jordan
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
space
winter
outdoor
grey
holiday
ice
weather
snowflake
december
snowfall
pine
branch
blizzard
closeup
snowflake background
snowy tree
pinetree
jordan
amman
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