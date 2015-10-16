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Igor Tudoran
igortudoran
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selective focus of purple flower
Thistle flower up close
A map marker
Одесса, Odesa, Ukraine
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 400D DIGITAL
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
green
outdoor
purple
field
morning
outdoors
close up
violet
thistle
ukraine
odesa
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