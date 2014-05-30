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Gabriel Barletta
gabebarletta
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selective focus of person playing piano
Fingers on the piano keys
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 30, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
music
hands
hand
keyboard
piano
brown
electronic
bokeh
typing
musician
production
recording
fingers
playing music
caucasian
switch board
compose
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