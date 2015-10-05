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Marta Pawlik
martapawlik
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selective focus of green leaf
Tatry green leaf
A map marker
Tatry, Poland
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Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
natural
leaves
leaf
lifestyle
journal
macro
leave
closeup
poland
tatry
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