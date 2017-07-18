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Michele Bergami
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selective focus of butterfly on flower
Butterfly Effect
A map marker
Terminillo, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 18, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
animal
blue
butterfly
color
wildlife
purple
field
bokeh
insect
wild
fly
closeup
wild flower
purple butterfly
butterfly effect
bird
plant
italy
blossom
4K images
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