Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Majk M.
majkmmiklavc
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
selective focus of blueberry plant
Fresh blueberries
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 10, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
plant
garden
fruit
growth
plants
leaf
gardening
blur
bokeh
blueberry
bright
blueberries
berries
bush
berry
bud
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20