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James Pritchett
thehungryjpeg
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selected-focus photography of yellow and white petaled flower with black and yellow bee
Busy worker bee
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 4, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
summer
green
natural
garden
leaf
yellow
environment
floral
bee
blossom
bokeh
insect
bees
flora
bloom
insects
pollen
botany
makro
Backgrounds
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