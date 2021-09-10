Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laura Cleffmann
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
lupin
iris
Public domain images
Related collections
Children
366 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Collection #139: Thought Catalog
7 photos
· Curated by Thought Catalog
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
blog
Beyond Belief
33 photos
· Curated by Liz H
Star Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor