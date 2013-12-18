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Beto Galetto
betogaletto
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seashore near body of water at daytime
Sand beach by the ocean
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 18, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
clouds
grass
grey
waves
peaceful
coca cola
coast
shoreline
pier
boardwalk
walkway
overcast
coca-cola
empty beach
concession stand
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