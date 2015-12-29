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Patrick Fore
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seashore during daytime
Dark cloudy coastline
A map marker
Fort Ebey State Park, Coupeville, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
dark
blue
clouds
night
cloud
grey
skyline
coast
dusk
cloudy
washington
coastline
logs
united states
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