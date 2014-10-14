Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Israel Sundseth
kappuru
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
seascape photography of seashore
ocean wave on beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 14, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
dog
sea
blue
grey
blue sky
calm
waves
wave
silhouette
peaceful
outdoors
coast
blank space
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20