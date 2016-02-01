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seafood's on round black bowl
Eating Asian Noodles
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Published on
February 1, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX, K-5 II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
japan
lunch
eating
meal
asian
noodles
ramen
shrimp
bowl
chilli
eat
noodle
taste
chopsticks
prawn
miso
chopstick
udon
plant
Historical images
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