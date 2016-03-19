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Nick Karvounis
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sea urchin on pebbles
Shell on pebble beach
A map marker
Skiathos, Greece
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
summer
grey
greece
peace
rock
unique
shell
seashell
sea life
seaside
gravel
pebbles
earthy
pebble
wet
sea urchin
urchin
skiathos
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