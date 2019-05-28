Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Patrick Hendry
@worldsbetweenlines
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
May 28, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
rubble
road
dirt road
gravel
ground
slope
outdoors
Nature Images
abies
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
fir
Free pictures
Related collections
Ruins
69 photos
· Curated by shinra aki
ruin
HD Grey Wallpapers
rubble
The D&D Fic
77 photos
· Curated by Sarah Kaplan
Brown Backgrounds
outdoor
architecture
Natural
421 photos
· Curated by Ирина Станова
natural
outdoor
plant