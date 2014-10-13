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scenery of a road under fog
A Foggy Hike
A map marker
Carr. del Turó de l'Home, 08479, Barcelona, Spain
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Published on
October 13, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
road
clouds
grey
adventure
fog
path
brown
journey
mystery
dirt
mist
trail
rural
dirt road
curve
muddy
barcelona
spain
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