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Kevin Hou
kevinhou
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scale grey photography of animals
Horses on lake shore
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
mountains
grass
horse
river
grey
lake
horses
horizon
cloudy
pasture
b&w
lakeside
grazing
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