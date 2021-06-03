Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lee Chinyama
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Des Moines, IA, USA
Published on
June 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
des moines
ia
usa
spoke
machine
tire
alloy wheel
wheel
Car Images & Pictures
automobile
transportation
vehicle
car wheel
People Images & Pictures
human
sunglasses
accessories
accessory
clothing
apparel
Public domain images
Related collections
Foliage
199 photos
· Curated by Kiley W.
foliage
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Signs of the Times
831 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
sign
Light Backgrounds
word
Direction & Time
46 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
direction
HD Grey Wallpapers
sign