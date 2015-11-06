Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
NASA
nasa
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Wallpapers
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
satellite view of earth's surface
On top of the world
A map marker
Manhattan, New York City, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D4
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
city
space wallpaper
road
map
space background
city at night
city lights
town
satellite
perspective
navigation
surface
mapping
city light
satellite images
navigate
volume
hubble
google map view
Backgrounds
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20