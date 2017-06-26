Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
orva studio
orvastudio
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Nature
,
Blue
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
Santorini, Greece
Woman near a pool
A map marker
Imerovigli, Greece
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
architecture
sun
bikini
hotel
white
greece
pool
vacation
swimming pool
umbrella
tower
infinity
solitude
dome
travel
summer
cruise
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20