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sandwich served on white ceramic plate with cup of coffee
Lunch at a Diner
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
restaurant
white
bread
brown
sandwich
cheese
cup
soup
plate
fries
onion
hamburger
lettuce
bagel
ketchup
hipster
bun
fried
waffle fries
PNG images
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