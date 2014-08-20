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sandwich closeup photo
Deli Baguette Sandwich
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 20, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
restaurant
turkey
bread
marble
brown
food photography
sandwich
cheese
meat
food presentation
ham
food styling
sandwhich
slice
baked
grilled
french baguette
croque monsieur
crunchy
Creative Commons images
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