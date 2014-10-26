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André Robillard
arsphtgrph
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salt and pepper shakers on brown kitchen table
Salt and pepper on table
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 26, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
restaurant
kitchen
cafe
wood
table
urban
bar
yellow
brown
salt
wood table
dining
pepper
diner
turquoise
counter
napkins
dine
condiment
HDR images
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