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Benigno Hoyuela
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salt and pepper schnauzer puppy
Bone
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
aesthetic
dog
animal
black
animals
puppy
grey
dogs
cute
pet
minimalism
puppies
fur
beard
best friend
mammal
canine
terrier
affenpinscher
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