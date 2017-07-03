Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ian McGrory
maccadb7
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
sailing boat on body of water
Cloudy
A map marker
Bar Harbor, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 3, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
sea
clouds
grey
boat
ship
yacht
sailing
cloudy
sail
harbor
gloomy
harbour
bay
overcast
weather
fog
transportation
horizon
outdoors
Free stock photos
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20