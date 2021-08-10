Go to Ransford Quaye's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in white tank top wearing white and black knit cap
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital, Gbawe, Ghana
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Feet from above
257 photos · Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
feet
shoe
leg
Explore more
146 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
explore
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking