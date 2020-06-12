Go to Laura Ockel's profile
@viazavier
Download free
green frog on brown wooden surface
green frog on brown wooden surface
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

The gray tree frog is native to much of North America and southeastern Canada. They have a remarkable ability to camouflage, changing in color from bright green to dark brown to pale tan. During a winter freeze, the gray tree frog will freeze to the point his heart and lungs will stop. The frog survives by producing large amounts of glycerol, which changes to glucose, spreads to the cells, and prevents them from dehydrating during the freezing process. There are only 5 known species of frog with this ability in North America.

Related collections

Epic Atmospheric Nature
111 photos · Curated by MeKenzie Martin
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking