Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pond Juprasong
@pondjup
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ari Alley, Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai, Bangkok, Thailand
Published
on
January 20, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sandisk
memory device
memory storage
electronics
mat
mousepad
Free pictures
Related collections
color and form
98 photos
· Curated by 1 1
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
FLOOD
74 photos
· Curated by Katie Schwendi
flood
outdoor
sea
Collection #148: Kickstarter
10 photos
· Curated by Kickstarter
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers