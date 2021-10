I passed this cute lake already in deep darnkess while hiking up to Älplihorn, 3’006 a.s.l. It’s one of the peaks I see from my bedroom. After a nice hike from Sertig Dörfli at 1’860 a.s.l. I reached the peak just in time for sunrise. On the way back, I had to stop at this beautiful mountain lake. The view and the light situation were just perfect, I really love this place, which luckily sees very little people…